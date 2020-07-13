A new pilgrimage hiking path in Italy dedicated to Saint John Paul II opens

The hike connecting the Sancutary of Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows to the Sanctuary of John Paul II is located in the Abruzzo region of Italy.
The 24-mile long path intersects the spot where Pope John Paul II stood on June 30, 1985, and connects the Sanctuary of St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows to the first sanctuary in the world dedicated to John Paul II.
The path, which as befits the memory of Saint John Paul II, an avid hiker and outdoorsman who loved the Abruzzo Mountains, is a strenuous climb, reaching an elevation of 1-mile over sea level, and should take most hikers 14 hours to complete.
The route is called the “Path of the Two Saints,” as it also commemorates the anniversary of the canonization of San Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows on May 13, 1920.
