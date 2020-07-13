Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
News

A new pilgrimage hiking path in Italy dedicated to Saint John Paul II opens

© Francesco Mosca
http://www.seripubbli.it/paesi/SanPietroIenca.htm
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jul 13, 2020

The hike connecting the Sancutary of Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows to the Sanctuary of John Paul II is located in the Abruzzo region of Italy.

On the occasion of the centenary of the birth of Saint John Paul II (born on May 18, 1920), a new hiking path was established in the Abruzzo region of Italy, according to an i.media report.

The 24-mile long path intersects the spot where Pope John Paul II stood on June 30, 1985, and connects the Sanctuary of St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows to the first sanctuary in the world dedicated to John Paul II. 

The path, which as befits the memory of Saint John Paul II, an avid hiker and outdoorsman who loved the Abruzzo Mountains, is a strenuous climb, reaching an elevation of 1-mile over sea level, and should take most hikers 14 hours to complete. 

The route is called the “Path of the Two Saints,” as it also commemorates the anniversary of the canonization of San Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows on May 13, 1920.  

Tags:
ItalyPilgrimagesPope John Paul II
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  3. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  5. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  6. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    9 Reasons to love Jim Caviezel
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.