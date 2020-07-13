Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Lifestyle

Chinese couple, first COVID-19 patients in Italy, donate $40,000 to research at the hospital that treated them

CHINESE COUPLE
Di Glowonconcept | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Paola Belletti | Jul 13, 2020

They showed their gratitude with an attempt to return the generosity they were shown far from home.

The Chinese couple who were the first cases of SARS-CoV2 in Italy were hospitalized and treated at the Inmi Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. Since being discharged in mid-March, they have donated $40,000 for research on COVID-19 to that institute, which specializes in infectious diseases.

Alessio D’Amato, Councillor for Health of the Lazio Region, wrote in a statement quoted in the news outlet La Repubblica,

“The decision to make a donation to the Spallanzani Institute is an act of great generosity and gratitude. There is a Chinese proverb that reads, ‘The person who returns from a trip is never the same one who left.’ The Wuhan couple’s journey and story … will remain impressed in their and our memory. I would therefore like to thank them and invite them to return to Rome.”

When their case began to be a media phenomenon, no one had any idea about what would happen in the past few months. They were “only” two Chinese tourists affected by a virus, a case that anyone would have expected to remain a rate exception—people deserving of compassion, albeit from a distance.

Instead, the virus has continued to spread throughout Italy and the world, and it has become such a powerful phenomenon that we now expect to think in terms of “before” and “after” it showed up.

Read more:
Meet the 99-year-old French doctor still treating patients with COVID-19

In this difficult time when some countries are finally beginning to establish a new post-coronavirus normal, the news of the couple’s donation comes as a breath of fresh air, as sincere gratitude usually does. They’ve been treated with great competence and humanity, they’ve both been healed, and now that their lives are back to an acceptable normality, they’ve turned around to say thank you.

The article in La Repubblica continues,

“Husband and wife, respectively 66 and 67 years old, came from the province of Wuhan and arrived last January 23 at Milan Malpensa airport. Together with their entire group, they had come for a tour through the Italian provinces, and had visited various destinations in northern Italy. They were supposed to continue on through southern Italy. The first person to experience the symptoms was the husband, while the woman, positive but initially asymptomatic, developed the disease in the following days.”

The news of this donation is beautiful in many ways, an appreciation of generosity and gratitude.

Read more:
Watch this viral video of a heart-warming elderly couple in quarantine
Tags:
CoronavirusElderlyInspiring stories
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  3. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  5. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  6. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    9 Reasons to love Jim Caviezel
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.