Pope sends video to Buenos Aires slum priests who have Covid-19

I.Media for Aleteia | Jul 13, 2020

3 of priests on special ministry team for poor districts have contracted the virus, working to overcome it “with prayer and with doctors”

Pope Francis prays for priests in Buenos Aires’ slums, affected by Covid-19

“I want to tell you that I’m close to you, that I’m praying for you, and that I accompany you during this moment,” said Pope Francis to the Curas Villeros, a team of priests working in the heart of the slums of Buenos Aires (Argentina), in a video shared July 9, on their Twitter account. Three of the priests of this team dedicated to serving the poor are, in fact, infected with the coronavirus.

“I know that you’re fighting to overcome it, with prayer and with doctors,” the pontiff said. He especially entrusted to the Lord Fr. Bachi, whom he called a “pioneer” in these poorest districts of the capital. “At the moment he is fighting because he’s not well,” the pope said.

“This is the time to bear witness on behalf of those priests who work in the slums, to pray for their health and to keep going forward,” Francis urged, addressing the community of faithful close to the priests.

Created in the 1960s, this committed team of priests was encouraged by Pope Francis when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires. These 22 parish priests at the service of the poor are surrounded by a community of parishioners who support their work.

