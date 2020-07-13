Prayer to be more cheerful on a daily basis

If being cheerful is not your natural disposition, here is a prayer for you!
This was evident in the lives of many saints, whose love radiated in their joyful smiles, even if they had hidden spiritual struggles. St. Teresa of Calcutta is one example.
Pope Francis has similarly stressed this idea, writing in his apostolic exhortation, Gaudete et exsultate, “Far from being timid, morose, acerbic or melancholy, or putting on a dreary face, the saints are joyful and full of good humor. Though completely realistic, they radiate a positive and hopeful spirit.”
Here is a prayer adapted from the Family Prayer Book that asks God for help us be more joyful and reflect his love to those we encounter on a daily basis.
Remove, dear Jesus, from my heart, remove forever from me all gloominess and ill-will. Make me cheerful, glad, and happy in the enjoyment of your grace. For, O God, if you will bestow your grace upon me, ought I not to be cheerful and gladsome? Ought I not to show that your Holy Spirit exerts some influence on my soul?—that it raises it above those petty daily annoyances but which ought never to break the calm of those who aspire to be your servants? O may peace, patience, mildness, and the other gifts of the Holy Spirit be mine: may they direct and assuage my heart, and raise its aspirations far above this world to you, my God, who are my origin and my last hope. Amen.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!