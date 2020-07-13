Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Spirituality

Who was the “good thief” and why is he a saint?

THE GOOD THIEF
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 13, 2020

Dismas is venerated as a saint in the Catholic Church, primarily through the words of Jesus Christ, who promised he would be in Heaven.

Probably the best known criminal-turned-saint in the Catholic Church is St. Dismas. He was the “good” or “penitent” thief crucified alongside Jesus, and was promised Heaven by Jesus Christ himself.

Now one of the criminals hanging there reviled Jesus, saying, “Are you not the Messiah? Save yourself and us.” The other, however, rebuking him, said in reply, “Have you no fear of God, for you are subject to the same condemnation? And indeed, we have been condemned justly, for the sentence we received corresponds to our crimes, but this man has done nothing criminal.” Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” He replied to him, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” (Luke 23:39-43)

These words of Jesus Christ led the early Christian community to believe the “good thief” repented of his crimes and entered Heaven later that day. This automatically made him a saint, as a saint is more loosely defined as anyone enjoying the beatific vision in Heaven.

Read more:
5 Saints who were notorious sinners

Very little is known about this man, though tradition often applies the name “Dismas” to him, which means either “sunset” or “death.” What can be ascertained is that he was a criminal in the eyes of Roman law.

According to one biblical scholar, “Two of the most common [criminals condemned to crucifixion] were low-life criminals and enemies of the state … Low-life criminals would include, for example, slaves who had escaped from their masters and committed a crime. If caught, a slave could be crucified. There were two reasons they were subjected to such a tortuous, slow, and humiliating death. They were receiving the ‘ultimate’ punishment for their crime and, possibly more important, they were being used as a spectacle to warn any other slave who was thinking about escaping or committing crimes what could happen to them.”

We don’t know the crime for which Dismas was sentenced, but it was likely something along those lines.

An article on FaithND offers one interesting legend about the early life of Dismas, “One legend says that Dismas and his fellow thief held up Joseph and Mary when they were fleeing to Egypt with the child Jesus. Dismas is said to have been moved to compassion and bribed his companion to let the Holy Family pass safely.”

His feast day is commemorated on March 25, the calendar date that early Christians believed marked the day Christ died.

Not surprisingly, Dismas is regarded as a patron saint of prisoners, and many prison chapels or halfway houses for ex-convicts have been named for him.

Read more:
Meet St. Dismas: a church inside a New York maximum security prison
Read more:
Saints who were criminals or convicts and found Christ anyway

 

Tags:
CatechismSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  3. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  6. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    9 Reasons to love Jim Caviezel
  8. Philip Kosloski
    What is the “Gehenna” in the Bible?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.