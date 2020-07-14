Aleteia
Lifestyle

12 French saints to inspire us every day

JOAN OF ARC
John Everett Millais | Public Domain
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 14, 2020

Look to these remarkable men and women who devoted their lives to serving God.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Today is a French national holiday so we thought we’d celebrate the lives of some of the holy men and women who’ve inspired, and continue to inspire, not only the French, but millions of Christians worldwide. While you may be familiar with some of these saints, there may be a few you haven’t been introduced to yet who are nonetheless extraordinary figures in the Catholic Church.

Read more:
12 Words of wisdom from St. Thérèse de Lisieux about how to love others

So click on the slideshow below to discover some truly remarkable Gallic saints whose faith and love of God helped them through struggles, motivated them to take challenging paths, and encouraged them to live a life truly worth celebrating.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
4 Kinds of inspiration we can take from some of Canada’s great saints
Tags:
FranceSaints
