12 French saints to inspire us every day

Look to these remarkable men and women who devoted their lives to serving God.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Today is a French national holiday so we thought we’d celebrate the lives of some of the holy men and women who’ve inspired, and continue to inspire, not only the French, but millions of Christians worldwide. While you may be familiar with some of these saints, there may be a few you haven’t been introduced to yet who are nonetheless extraordinary figures in the Catholic Church.
So click on the slideshow below to discover some truly remarkable Gallic saints whose faith and love of God helped them through struggles, motivated them to take challenging paths, and encouraged them to live a life truly worth celebrating.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!