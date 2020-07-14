Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Travel

Can’t go to Europe? Take a pilgrimage in the United States

Paolo Bernabei | CC BY-SA 3.0
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Jul 14, 2020

Whether for a day trip or a weeklong journey, here’s a list of Catholic sites which could be part of a memorable pilgrimage this summer.

With travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic still in place, many people have sadly had to cancel plans to travel to Europe.

Among the disappointed this summer are Catholic travelers. Summer is the most popular time to make a religious pilgrimage, whether to Rome, to Spain to walk the Camino de Santigo de Compostello, or perhaps to Ireland, to follow in the footsteps of St. Patrick. Those who have had to postpone what would have been a trip of a lifetime, might consider making a pilgrimage closer to home.  

Without going abroad, a day trip to a shrine or church, or a longer vacation to visit a number of religious sites can be a pilgrimage if it is taken in the spirit of prayer, to enrich one’s spiritual life.

Here are some wonderful options for Catholic travel in the United States (check with the sites mentioned below for coronavirus restrictions):

The California Mission Trail:The Historic California Mission Trail, as it is called, consists of 21 missions, all of them located on or around what today is Highway 101.

The Painted Churches of Texas: Visit the colorful churches built by Czech and German immigrants from the 19th century.

The Historic Churches of Boston, Massachusetts: Visit these three beautiful Catholic churches.

Catholic Pilgrimage Sites of the American South: Most people don’t realize that the South is home to some of the oldest and most beautiful Catholic churches and sites in the United States.

The 10 Most Beautiful Churches in New York City: Plan your trip to Manhattan this summer.

New York City: A Catholic sightseers’s guide: New York’s rich Catholic history forms the foundation of a great summer pilgrimage.

Churches of the American Coastal South: Visit these gems for an unforgettable trip.

Cathedrals in the Largest U.S. Cities: Catholicism in the United States has its roots in the country’s great cities.

11 Unique Catholic Churches and Shrines: Some are unconventional, some are uncommonly beautiful.

The Catholic Church in Newport, Rhode Island where the Kennedy wedding took place: Visit St. Mary’s Church, a Gothic Revival church built in 1847 in Newport, Rhode Island while visiting the popular summer destination.

Divine Mercy Shrine in Stockbridge, Massachusetts: Set on 375 acres amid the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, it’s a peaceful place to meditate on the mercy of God.

Tags:
CoronavirusPilgrimages
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Why do nuns (and others in religious life) wear habits?
  3. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  4. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The little-known Botticelli fresco in the Sistine Chapel
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    9 Reasons to love Jim Caviezel
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.