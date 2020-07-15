Hear 58 popular Catholic artists sing “Be Not Afraid” from isolation

Viral video brings together the Catholic music community as never before.
The arrangement of the voices allowed the hymn to grow steadily the whole way through. The piece opens up with solo singers, but quickly moves to duets in the second verse. Then the organization moves towards groupings of three or four until they show off a powerful full choir toward the end.
We get to see a lot of unusual pairings of voices as the piece progresses, but each one offers a unique sound. We were especially impressed with Fr. Cyprian Consiglio and Lorraine Hess, who added some wonderful harmonies to complement their singing partners. Married couples Kathleen and Jesse Leblanc and Greg and Mary Walton are also worth noting for their harmonic flair.
The work, which has been viewed nearly 1.2 million times on YouTube, brought together many well known Catholic artists, several of whom we have covered on Aleteia, including: Dan Schutte, John Michael Talbot, Fr. Rob Galea, Sarah Hart, Sarah Kroger, Tony Melendez, Marie Miller, Luke Spehar, PJ Anderson, Tori Harris, Taylor Tripodi and a whole lot more.
Salt and Light Catholic Media Foundation is an evangelical organization that was created after the 2002 World Youth Day, in Canada. The Canadian-based foundation is so named because of its devotion to being – and helping others become – the salt of the earth and the light of the world. On their website, they describe their mission:
“To proclaim Jesus Christ and the joy of the Gospel in Canada and globally by telling stories of hope that bring people closer to Christ and the Catholic faith.”
Following these mission parameters, the recording of “Be Not Afraid” includes a brief time at the end where many of the singers offer a quick word of hope in Catholic terms.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!