Moving video of teen with Down syndrome visiting his mom’s grave to share his news

Throughout your life the people you usually want to share your achievements with the most are your mom and dad. You want to show them exactly what you’ve managed to do and what you’re capable of achieving.

The young man went to his mom’s graveside with flowers in his hands to share his big announcement. Looking dapper in a red tie and smart khakis, the new graduate arrived at the grave and poignantly said: “Mommy, I have something to say. I did it! I did! I graduated today …”

This moment was the culmination of a lot of work and devotion from the teen and his support network. And no doubt his mom would have been thrilled at what her handsome son has achieved today, and how his love for her has given him the inspiration to go out there and show her, and the world, what he is capable of achieving.