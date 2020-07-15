Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Moving video of teen with Down syndrome visiting his mom’s grave to share his news

Cerith Gardiner | Jul 15, 2020

This new graduate wanted to make sure his mom knew about his great achievement.

Throughout your life the people you usually want to share your achievements with the most are your mom and dad. You want to show them exactly what you’ve managed to do and what you’re capable of achieving. This was the case recently for one young teen with Down syndrome who wanted to celebrate the news of his graduation with his mom, who passed away in 2010.

The young man went to his mom’s graveside with flowers in his hands to share his big announcement. Looking dapper in a red tie and smart khakis, the new graduate arrived at the grave and poignantly said: “Mommy, I have something to say. I did it! I did! I graduated today …”

This moment was the culmination of a lot of work and devotion from the teen and his support network. And no doubt his mom would have been thrilled at what her handsome son has achieved today, and how his love for her has given him the inspiration to go out there and show her, and the world, what he is capable of achieving.

Boy With Special Needs Visits Mother’s Grave To Tell Her He Graduated

“I did It. I graduated.” 😭❤️ You might need to grab the tissues for this one…Graduation day is a big deal and this teen with special needs knew he had to find a way to share this incredible accomplishment with the one person he loves the most, his late mom.

Geplaatst door A.D. The Bible Continues op Dinsdag 30 juni 2020

