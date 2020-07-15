Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Art & Culture

Rebuilding Notre Dame: We’ve been down this road before

NOTRE DAME
Bertrand GUAY | AFP
Share
Print
John Burger | Jul 15, 2020

The French Revolution turned the church into a Temple of Reason.

Last week’s announcement that the iconic spire of Notre Dame Cathedral will be restored to its traditional 19th-century form brought back memories of the devastating April 15, 2019, fire that severely damaged the 800-year-old church.

But the fire, which destroyed the Notre Dame’s roof, wasn’t the first time the cathedral went through traumatic change. The French Revolution wasn’t very kind to it either.

In the eyes of the revolutionaries, the Catholic Church was too entangled with the monarchy, so calls for greater equality meant that the Church had to be out of the way as much as the ruling power.

“As the monarchy toppled, then fell, a small group of radical revolutionaries who had been influenced by Enlightenment-era philosophies of freedom of religion and a reason-based society saw their chance to strip the Church of much of its authority,” says the website of the History Channel. “They embarked on a dechristianization campaign, confiscating Church property, trying to get all clergy to swear their loyalty to the new state, and removing the Church’s control over the birth, death and administrative records it had held for so long.”

During the September Massacres of 1792, Parisians massacred and jailed priests. Clergymen were put on trial during the Reign of Terror. Public worship was made illegal in 1793. People stripped churches of their religious symbols.

Of course, the most visible target was the imposing Notre-Dame de Paris. Here, Henry VI of England was crowned king of France in 1431. The cathedral’s west facade featured 28 statues that portrayed the biblical Kings of Judah. In 1793, the new government ordered workers to remove them, and they were brought to the cathedral’s square and decapitated.

But not only was the cathedral’s physical appearance under attack, but its very meaning as a church was as well. “In November 1793, the cathedral became the site of the Festival of Reason, a revolutionary and anti-religious festival that both mocked Catholicism and suggested that French people should worship Enlightenment principles instead,” History continued. “After the cathedral was plundered, it became the stage for a packed public event in which a seductively dressed actress portraying the Goddess of Reason was worshiped atop a mountain. Enlightenment philosophers’ busts and statues of the Liberty replaced religious statues, and seductively dressed women danced and sang songs extolling the revolution. The centuries-old cathedral was renamed the Temple of Reason. Almost everything inside was looted aside from its bells.”

The Encyclopaedia Brittanica tells us that after the damage of the French Revolution, the church was sold at auction to a building-materials merchant. “Fortunately, Napoleon came to power in time to annul these and ordered the edifice redecorated for his imperial coronation in 1804,” the encyclopedia says.

 

Tags:
Catholic history
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  5. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The little-known Botticelli fresco in the Sistine Chapel
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what early Christian families ate for dinner
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.