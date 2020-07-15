Rebuilding Notre Dame: We’ve been down this road before

The French Revolution turned the church into a Temple of Reason.
But the fire, which destroyed the Notre Dame’s roof, wasn’t the first time the cathedral went through traumatic change. The French Revolution wasn’t very kind to it either.
In the eyes of the revolutionaries, the Catholic Church was too entangled with the monarchy, so calls for greater equality meant that the Church had to be out of the way as much as the ruling power.
“As the monarchy toppled, then fell, a small group of radical revolutionaries who had been influenced by Enlightenment-era philosophies of freedom of religion and a reason-based society saw their chance to strip the Church of much of its authority,” says the website of the History Channel. “They embarked on a dechristianization campaign, confiscating Church property, trying to get all clergy to swear their loyalty to the new state, and removing the Church’s control over the birth, death and administrative records it had held for so long.”
During the September Massacres of 1792, Parisians massacred and jailed priests. Clergymen were put on trial during the Reign of Terror. Public worship was made illegal in 1793. People stripped churches of their religious symbols.
Of course, the most visible target was the imposing Notre-Dame de Paris. Here, Henry VI of England was crowned king of France in 1431. The cathedral’s west facade featured 28 statues that portrayed the biblical Kings of Judah. In 1793, the new government ordered workers to remove them, and they were brought to the cathedral’s square and decapitated.
But not only was the cathedral’s physical appearance under attack, but its very meaning as a church was as well. “In November 1793, the cathedral became the site of the Festival of Reason, a revolutionary and anti-religious festival that both mocked Catholicism and suggested that French people should worship Enlightenment principles instead,” History continued. “After the cathedral was plundered, it became the stage for a packed public event in which a seductively dressed actress portraying the Goddess of Reason was worshiped atop a mountain. Enlightenment philosophers’ busts and statues of the Liberty replaced religious statues, and seductively dressed women danced and sang songs extolling the revolution. The centuries-old cathedral was renamed the Temple of Reason. Almost everything inside was looted aside from its bells.”
The Encyclopaedia Brittanica tells us that after the damage of the French Revolution, the church was sold at auction to a building-materials merchant. “Fortunately, Napoleon came to power in time to annul these and ordered the edifice redecorated for his imperial coronation in 1804,” the encyclopedia says.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!