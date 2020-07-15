Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Art & Culture

The difference between the secular and the Catholic view of the human person

Healing the Man Born Blind - El Greco
El Greco | Public Domain
Share
Print
Aleteia | Jul 15, 2020

University of Notre Dame professor Carter Snead explains the basis — and the implications — of one’s view of human nature.

“What is a person?”

“What is the meaning of human nature?”

University of Notre Dame professor Carter Snead answers these questions and more with concision and clarity in this short video recently produced by the Magis Center. He traces the fundamental disagreement between Catholics and secularists in their views on “what a person is” and “what human flourishing is.”

Watch it now:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=81&v=_PpF4dVdwJs&feature=emb_logo

Tags:
Humanities
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    3 things you need to know about St. Benedict’s medal
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Thank your Guardian Angel with this prayer
  4. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  5. Christin Parcerisa
    Walk through Jerusalem’s holy sites from the comfort of your …
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The little-known Botticelli fresco in the Sistine Chapel
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Here’s what early Christian families ate for dinner
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.