The difference between the secular and the Catholic view of the human person

“What is a person?”

“What is the meaning of human nature?”

University of Notre Dame professor Carter Snead answers these questions and more with concision and clarity in this short video recently produced by the Magis Center. He traces the fundamental disagreement between Catholics and secularists in their views on “what a person is” and “what human flourishing is.”

Watch it now:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=81&v=_PpF4dVdwJs&feature=emb_logo