The difference between the secular and the Catholic view of the human person

University of Notre Dame professor Carter Snead explains the basis — and the implications — of one’s view of human nature.
“What is a person?”
“What is the meaning of human nature?”
University of Notre Dame professor Carter Snead answers these questions and more with concision and clarity in this short video recently produced by the Magis Center. He traces the fundamental disagreement between Catholics and secularists in their views on “what a person is” and “what human flourishing is.”
Watch it now:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=81&v=_PpF4dVdwJs&feature=emb_logo
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!