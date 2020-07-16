Kate Middleton reveals her youngest son’s struggle with COVID-19 restrictions (it’s adorable)

The Duchess of Cambridge recently shared with the BBC (and the rest of the world) how her youngest son — 2-year-old Prince Louis — has been coping with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The wife of Prince William was on BBC Breakfast to talk about Tiny Happy People, a new online education initiative that aims to boost the communication skills of children through activities from infancy to 4 years of age. During the show she met with other couples and explained: “Louis doesn’t understand social distancing. He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him.”

Read more: Inside the royal baptism of little Prince Louis

While her affectionate little boy has to contain those urges to hug, the Cambridges’ two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have been eating up a storm during the quarantine period. “My children have bottomless pits,” she explained. “I feel like a constant feeding machine.” Now that’s something many parents can relate to!

On a more serious note, the Duchess of Cambridge talked about how the lockdown has had mixed responses for many families. “I think some elements are going to be really positive. Some families have been able to spend a lot more precious time together. And really reflected on some of the simple things that actually really do make a difference to their kids – particularly in the first five years. And for others, it’s been really tough on relationships and on money issues and relationship issues — it’s been a real challenge.”

Equally the duchess shared the consequences of her homeschooling experience: ” I always respected teachers before, but now I have a newfound respect for them.” A feeling no doubt shared worldwide by millions of parents.

In recent years the mother of three has emphasized the need to nurture youngsters during their most formative years. “Ninety percent of our adult brain grows before the age of 5. It shows what a precious time this is and what an amazing opportunity us parents have got to really nurture their minds and really put them in the best possible position for their future life.”

With her continued support for charities involved in early education, the spotlight will shine on these most crucial, rewarding and exhausting early years.