This old ‘Nurse’s Morning Prayer’ shows the high vocation of our caregivers

This Nurse’s Morning Prayer was used in the 1950s by student nurses.

O my God, I offer Thee all my actions of this day for the intentions and for the glory of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. I desire to sanctify every beat of my heart, my every thought, my simplest works, by uniting them to its infinite merits; and I wish to make reparation for my sins by casting them into the furnace of its merciful love.

O my God, I ask of Thee for myself and for those whom I hold dear the grace to fulfill perfectly Thy will, to accept for love of Thee the joys and sorrows of this passing life, so that we may one day be united in Heaven for all eternity.

O my God, I am about to begin the day’s work. Teach me to see in the sick Thy holy image. Give to my efforts success, sweet Jesus. It is Thy work; without Thee I cannot succeed. Grant that the sick Though hast placed in my care may be abundantly blessed, and that not one of them be lost because of anything that is lacking in me. Graciously assist me to overcome every weakness in my character and conduct, and strengthen me in those virtues which will enable me to bring joy and happiness into the lives of those around me. I have dedicated myself, sweet Jesus, to the service of Thy sick. Help me to be patient, kind, and charitable to them so that one day I may hear from Thy lips these consoling words: “What you have done for these, My suffering brethren, you have done unto Me. Enter thou into the joy of the Lord!”

Sweetest Lord, make us appreciate the dignity of our high vocation and its many responsibilities. Never permit us to disgrace it by giving way to coldness, unkindness, or impatience. And while Thou art Jesus, our Patient, deign also to be our patient Jesus, bearing with our many faults, looking only to our intention, which is always to love and serve Thee in the person of each and every one of Thy sick. Lord, increase our faith, bless our efforts, and sanctify our works now and forever.

