Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Lifestyle

11 Great names for babies born (or conceived) during the pandemic

Adriana Bello | Jul 17, 2020

These names reflect how these little ones are a precious sign of hope and new life in difficult times.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Whether you’re giving birth soon or you just found out you’re going to be a mother or a father (or aunt or grandparent or godparent—congratulations in all cases!), here are some ideas about what to name your precious little one. Far from focusing on the bad things about the pandemic, these names symbolize the light that new life brings in difficult times.

Launch the slideshow
