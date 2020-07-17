‘Fatima’ film pre-releases in socially distanced drive-in theaters

With theaters closed, movie makers look for innovative ways to spread the word.
In order to spread the word on this important Catholic story’s silver screen adaptation, the production staff have organized pre-release screenings of Fatima in impromptu drive-in theaters across the country. The first such event was held at Hard Rock Stadium (home of the Miami Dolphins), in Miami, on July 13 (the 103rd anniversary of the third apparition), where over 80 cars were parked on the field to enjoy the picture, which was displayed on the stadium’s enormous screens and sound system.
In a press release, the movie’s creators describe Fatima as:
a powerful and uplifting drama about the power of faith that tells the story of a 10-year-old shepherd and her two young cousins in Fátima, Portugal, who report seeing visions of the Virgin Mary. Their revelations inspire believers but anger officials of both the Church and the secular government, who try to force them to recant their story. As word of their prophecy spreads, tens of thousands of religious pilgrims flock to the site in hopes of witnessing a miracle. What they experience will change their lives forever.
The film features stellar performances from its cast, which includes Stephanie Gil (Terminator: Dark Fate), Joaquim de Almeida (“Queen of the South”) and Harvey Keitel (The Irishman, The Piano). It also features a soaring end-credit song, “Gratia Plena” (“Full of Grace”), performed by famed Catholic tenor Andrea Bocelli.
The filmmakers hope the drive-in events attract Catholics and non-Catholics alike before the film is released to a wider audience in theaters on August 14, assuming movie theater restrictions are lifted by that time. More drive-in screenings are set to take place in Miami, Los Angeles, Simi Valley (California), Bridgehampton (New York), Chicago, Atlanta and Waltham (Massachusetts), ahead of the scheduled theatrical release.
