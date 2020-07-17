Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
How the Black Plague changed the “Hail Mary” prayer
Kathleen N. Hattrup
The 7-word prayer Pope Francis learned from his grandmother
Church

LA gets first basilica — the last mission church founded by St. Junipero Serra

Mission San Buenaventura
Michael Vi | Shutterstock
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | Jul 17, 2020

Mission San Buenaventura was founded on Easter Sunday in 1782.

Pope Francis has elevated Mission San Buenaventura to the status of a Minor Basilica, the first basilica in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The announcement of the papal honor was made on the Mission’s website on Wednesday, the feast of its patron, St. Bonaventure.

The Mission San Buenaventura was founded on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1782, by St. Junipero Serra. It was the ninth and last of the historic missions founded by the Franciscan saint.

Read more:
What is the difference between a basilica and a cathedral?

The original church building was destroyed by fire, and construction of a second church was abandoned when “the door gave way.” The present church was begun in 1792, but not completed until 1809. The church was dedicated on September 9 of that year, with the first Sunday liturgy celebrated the following day.

“This is holy ground”

News of Pope Francis’ decision to raise the Mission to the status of a Basilica was communicated to the archbishop of Los Angeles, Archbishop José Goméz, on June 30.

Following the announcement, Archbishop Goméz celebrated a special Mass at the Mission, joined by regional Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron and Father Tom Elewuat, San Buenaventura’s pastor.

During the liturgy, Archbishop Gomez explained, “When the pope designates a basilica, it means this is holy ground, that something beautiful and important in the history of salvation happened here.”

The designation of a church as a minor basilica is a recognition of its importance in the pastoral life of the local Church, often because of its historical significance, its status as a shrine, or because of the presence of major relics of a saint or of a notably venerated sacred image.

Read more:
Take a virtual pilgrimage to California’s historic Catholic missions
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    This papyrus contains the oldest Marian prayer known to date
  3. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  4. V. M. Traverso
    A quick guide to St. Paul’s travels according to today’s …
  5. Aleteia
    Newly ordained priest gives first blessing to his priest son
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
    4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.