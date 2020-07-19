10 Stunning images of the Madonna and Child from around the world

Aleteia
SOUTHERN MADONNA
By Julia Bridget Lynch, ca. 1953-1954. Southern Star Abbey, Kopua, Hawkes Bay. Permission granted by Father Nicholas Verkley OCSO. (Kopua Monastery, HB).
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 19, 2020

You might want to get a copy of one for your walls at home!

Throughout the centuries, the Blessed Mother and Jesus have been depicted in many different ways, to reflect both the artist and the peoples for which the art was intended. Thankfully many of these beautiful images are still available for us to see — some are even available as prints — and many of the faithful are taking comfort in sacred images during the current pandemic.

So if you’re looking for some beautiful art depicting Our Lady and the Child Jesus — or you’d just like to see some exquisite paintings — take a look at these truly divine images of the Madonna and Child from around the world for inspiration.

You can also take the opportunity to use these paintings as a lesson to show your kids how other cultures perceive Mary, from the color of her headpiece, to her features, to her clothing. It’s an important lesson in how the Lord and his mother love each and every one of us and that love transcends time as well as all cultures, races, and borders.

