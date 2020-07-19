10 Stunning images of the Madonna and Child from around the world

Click here to launch the slideshow

Throughout the centuries, the Blessed Mother and Jesus have been depicted in many different ways, to reflect both the artist and the peoples for which the art was intended.

So if you’re looking for some beautiful art depicting Our Lady and the Child Jesus — or you’d just like to see some exquisite paintings — take a look at these truly divine images of the Madonna and Child from around the world for inspiration.

Read more: How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary

You can also take the opportunity to use these paintings as a lesson to show your kids how other cultures perceive Mary, from the color of her headpiece, to her features, to her clothing. It’s an important lesson in how the Lord and his mother love each and every one of us and that love transcends time as well as all cultures, races, and borders.