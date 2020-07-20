Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Lifestyle

4 of the best Catholic Bible studies to do at home this summer

poylock19 | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Jul 20, 2020

Which study is right for you? These are the differences between four of the best options.

You might not be able to sign up for your library’s reading program this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend time reading and learning at home. and what better topic to study than Sacred Scripture?

These Catholic Bible studies will shed new light on sacred Scripture, helping you to more deeply understand Christ and His Church. By engaging the mind and feeding the soul, a great Bible study can help you grow ever closer to Christ. 

If you’re not sure which Catholic Bible study is right for you, here’s an explanation of the differences between them.

Living on the Edge of Chaos: Biblical Lessons on Finding Hope in the Face of Fear

This study was designed specifically to address the challenges Christians are facing today. Father John Kartje, Rector of the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, or Mundelein Seminary, leads the four-part series. This study is best for anyone seeking consolation and peace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Journey through Scripture with the St. Paul Center

Dr. Scott Hahn’s St. Paul Center offers several free online Bible studies. The most comprehensive is “Genesis to Jesus,” but any one of them will greatly enrich your faith life. These studies are ideal for those who learn best through reading and those seeking an intellectual and academic “deep dive” into history and theology.

The Great Adventure: Your Journey through the Bible

Available from Ascension Press, this study makes Scripture accessible, thanks to a straightforward narrative style and color-coded visual clues. This easy-to-use program is best for beginners and anyone new to Scripture study.

Lectio: Unveiling Scripture and Tradition

The Augustine Institute produced this video-based study series, with different presenters in a beautiful studio classroom speaking on various topics related to Scripture, Church history, and salvation. This series is best for those who like to learn through watching videos and prefer a “classroom” feel.

Read more:
4 Easy study techniques that can help you better understand the Bible
Read more:
Want to deepen your friendships? Try studying the Bible together
Tags:
BibleEducationScripture
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  4. John Burger
    Catholic churches across U.S. suffer week of vandalism and arson
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  6. Larry Peterson
    57 years with her legs bent in ‘”crucified” …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.