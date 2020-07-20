4 of the best Catholic Bible studies to do at home this summer

You might not be able to sign up for your library’s reading program this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend time reading and learning at home. and what better topic to study than Sacred Scripture?

These Catholic Bible studies will shed new light on sacred Scripture, helping you to more deeply understand Christ and His Church. By engaging the mind and feeding the soul, a great Bible study can help you grow ever closer to Christ.

If you’re not sure which Catholic Bible study is right for you, here’s an explanation of the differences between them.

This study was designed specifically to address the challenges Christians are facing today. Father John Kartje, Rector of the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, or Mundelein Seminary, leads the four-part series. This study is best for anyone seeking consolation and peace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Scott Hahn’s St. Paul Center offers several free online Bible studies. The most comprehensive is “Genesis to Jesus,” but any one of them will greatly enrich your faith life. These studies are ideal for those who learn best through reading and those seeking an intellectual and academic “deep dive” into history and theology.

Available from Ascension Press, this study makes Scripture accessible, thanks to a straightforward narrative style and color-coded visual clues. This easy-to-use program is best for beginners and anyone new to Scripture study.

The Augustine Institute produced this video-based study series, with different presenters in a beautiful studio classroom speaking on various topics related to Scripture, Church history, and salvation. This series is best for those who like to learn through watching videos and prefer a “classroom” feel.