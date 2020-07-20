4 of the best Catholic Bible studies to do at home this summer

Which study is right for you? These are the differences between four of the best options.
These Catholic Bible studies will shed new light on sacred Scripture, helping you to more deeply understand Christ and His Church. By engaging the mind and feeding the soul, a great Bible study can help you grow ever closer to Christ.
If you’re not sure which Catholic Bible study is right for you, here’s an explanation of the differences between them.
Living on the Edge of Chaos: Biblical Lessons on Finding Hope in the Face of Fear
This study was designed specifically to address the challenges Christians are facing today. Father John Kartje, Rector of the University of Saint Mary of the Lake, or Mundelein Seminary, leads the four-part series. This study is best for anyone seeking consolation and peace during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Journey through Scripture with the St. Paul Center
Dr. Scott Hahn’s St. Paul Center offers several free online Bible studies. The most comprehensive is “Genesis to Jesus,” but any one of them will greatly enrich your faith life. These studies are ideal for those who learn best through reading and those seeking an intellectual and academic “deep dive” into history and theology.
The Great Adventure: Your Journey through the Bible
Available from Ascension Press, this study makes Scripture accessible, thanks to a straightforward narrative style and color-coded visual clues. This easy-to-use program is best for beginners and anyone new to Scripture study.
Lectio: Unveiling Scripture and Tradition
The Augustine Institute produced this video-based study series, with different presenters in a beautiful studio classroom speaking on various topics related to Scripture, Church history, and salvation. This series is best for those who like to learn through watching videos and prefer a “classroom” feel.
Support Aleteia! It only takes a minute.
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!