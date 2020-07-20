Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle Prayer”
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Church

KofC founder to be beatified October 31; other beatifications postponed

FR MICHAEL MCGIVNEY
Antonella Cappuccio | CC
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Jul 20, 2020

Father Michael McGivney’s beatification date was announced on Twitter by Congregation for Saints’ Causes.

The beatification Mass for the American priest Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus, is scheduled for October 31 in Connecticut, according to the Congregation for Saints’ Causes.

The date was communicated in a Tweet, which also announced that due to the coronavirus, the beatifications of Benigna Cardoso and of the missionary priest Giuseppe Ambrosoli, respectively scheduled for October 21 and November 22, are postponed.

Read more:
Little boy healed through prayers of Fr. McGivney is “like a kiss from Jesus”

Benigna Cardoso (1928-1941) was to be proclaimed blessed in the cathedral of Crato (Brazil). She was killed at age 13 when she resisted rape.

Read more:
“Another Maria Goretti” will be beatified in Brazil

The beatification Mass of the Italian Giuseppe Ambrosoli (1923-1987), a missionary in Uganda, was to take place in his mission land in Kalongo.

This is the second time that the Congregation for Saints’ Causes has postponed beatifications because of the pandemic.

In April, it postponed sine die all those planned for the month of June. Among the seven people whose beatifications are on hold is Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński, a close friend of John Paul II, initially scheduled for June 7 in Warsaw (Poland).

Read more:
List of Saints from the United States of America

Father McGivney could become the first man born in the United States ever to be elevated to sainthood.

Three women born in the country have been canonized: St. Elizabeth Ann Bayley Seton in 1975, St. Katharine Drexel in 2000 and St. Kateri Tekakwitha in 2012.

There are other male US-born “blesseds”: Stanley Rother and James Miller, both martyrs, and Blessed Solanus Casey.

Read more:
1st feast of Blessed James Miller since beatification: 2nd native-born US martyr
Tags:
Knights of ColumbusSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    This prayer to St. Anthony is known as the “Miracle …
  3. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  4. John Burger
    Catholic churches across U.S. suffer week of vandalism and arson
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The world’s largest crucifix is in Michigan
  6. Larry Peterson
    57 years with her legs bent in ‘”crucified” …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.