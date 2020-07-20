Pope praying for those facing pandemic and war at the same time

On July 19 after praying the midday Angelus, Pope Francis spoke about how the “pandemic shows no signs of coming to an end,” and assured his prayers especially for those people who have to battle the pandemic while simultaneously dealing with war and conflict.

He reiterated his earlier call — also made by the United Nations — for a ceasefire, so that countries can focus on containing the virus.

Specifically, the Holy Father mentioned the resurgence in tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, where some 20 people were killed in clashes. Both sides blame the other for restarting the conflict.

Here is the pope’s appeal: