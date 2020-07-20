The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe: A stirring American pilgrimage

Click here to launch the slideshow

Catholics of the United States, rejoice, forjust waiting to be explored. Located in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is an unbelievable gorgeous church, surrounded by 100 acres of serene landscape, that all of the faithful should consider visiting.

Opened in 2008, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe receives tens of thousands of visitors each year. Founded and dedicated by Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, the grounds contain the vaulted Italian Renaissance style church building and separate visitors’ center, as well as outdoor devotional areas such as a Rosary walk, Stations of the Cross, and a votive candle chapel. Mass is celebrated daily by members of the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, for which they Mass intentions are accepted and plenary indulgences may be sought.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is described as a place of sacramental encounter with Christ, where thanksgiving can be expressed for God’s many blessings. The shrine offers solace and strength to the physically and spiritually afflicted, as well as a place of rest and renewal for the weary. Its mission is to educate Catholics in the faith and in how to apply such teachings and guidance of the Church to daily life.

Dedicated to the message of the Blessed Virgin Mary through her appearances on the American continent in 1531, the shrine, as explained on the website, “pays homage to the Blessed Virgin Mary, under the title of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of America and Star of the New Evangelization,” who is also honored there as the Patroness of the Unborn. A statue of the Blessed Mother under this title is a popular spot for reflection.

In an effort to ensure that pilgrims get the most out of their visits, organizers of the shrine have put together an in-depth guide for planning your pilgrimage. The brief informational packet includes lists of attractions and events as well as suggested itineraries for both full-day and half-day visits, and even a list of nearby hotels. Visitors are urged to contact the shrine for more personal guidance on pilgrimage planning or scheduling of group tours, especially in light of changing coronavirus restrictions.

Take a look at our slideshow highlighting some of the most resplendent views of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.