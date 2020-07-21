9 Unusual ways to make your birthday special during a pandemic

1 Read about the saint whose feast is on your birthday.

Whether your go-to way of celebrating your birthday is to have a little party or to go out on the town with a friend — or something in between — it may not be possible this year with the new coronavirus and all it has affected.So, if what you want to do is not possible this year, here are some little ways to make the day memorable. And who knows, maybe it will start a fun tradition for the years to come as well.

Just google “saint of the day” and read about whoever pops up. There are usually several saints with feasts on the same day, so if you already know about the first saint that comes up, try another one on your day!

2 Go on an adventure to a small town nearby.

Explore your area and find a strange landmark or a beautiful park. The less interesting the town seems at the outset the better. It’s surprising how much beauty and charm we can miss every day. Might as well discover unexpected beauty on your birthday.

3 Try a drive-in movie with your spouse or a friend.

If there aren’t any theaters doing drive-in movies in your area, scrounge up a projector and a garage door or sheet. It doesn’t take much to create your own drive-in movie experience. Don’t forget the popcorn!

4 Bring flowers to a neighbor.

Bringing other people joy is a surefire way to bring light and joy to your own day. Drop off a treat or flowers to a neighbor. Or do the same for someone across town who you know could use a lift.

Read more: How to grow spiritually this summer

5 Do small things that bring you joy.

Focus on the little things you love … Use your favorite mug in the morning and the best place setting you have. Wear clothes that make you feel beautiful. Take an extra minute in the shower. Listen to your favorite song on repeat. Eat a snack when you’re hungry. Watch something that makes you laugh. Do some light exercises to get a little endorphin boost. Break out the softer pillowcase for sleeping.

6 When's the last time you bought new underwear?

Maybe it’s time. Wearing new underwear seems simple, but it’s surprising how much of a difference it can make in your day.

7 Record a birthday video.

Or if recording yourself is too cringe-inducing, write a letter. But be sure to sum up what your life is like right now, and predict what the next year will hold in store for you. It will be a nice little time capsule to look back on next year.

8 Find your birthday twins.

Who on Facebook shares a birthday with you? What famous people or historical figures share a birthday with you?

9 Pray the third joyful mystery of the Rosary.

Meditate on Jesus’ birthday. What would life look like if he hadn’t been born? What would others’ lives look like if you hadn’t been born?

There you have it. Nine ways you should be able to celebrate your special day regardless of what these strange times throw at you! Happy birthday! It’s a good thing that you exist.