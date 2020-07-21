Prayer to accept your sickness as part of God’s will

When we get sick, especially if that sickness is more severe, it can be difficult to accept it as part of God’s divine plan. We may even be tempted to distrust God, blaming him for our current state of health.

However, while we may never truly know why God permits certain evils to occur, we can be certain that he does so for our eternal benefit.

We may not like to hear that, but it can be observed, either in our own lives or in the lives of the saints, that sickness is often allowed to bring us closer to God.

For those times when we struggle with this realization, we should turn to prayer to ask God’s help in accepting our sickness. Here is a prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that focuses on this aspect of sickness and helps us resign ourselves to God’s mysterious will.