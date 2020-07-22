Mark Wahlberg shares his delight at finally celebrating Mass

Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 22, 2020

Like millions of Catholics, the actor has been missing his regular church service.

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg has taken to Facebook to share a video offering “love and blessings” to his fans.

Sporting some slightly longer locks, the devoted husband and father of four explained that it was the first time he has celebrated Mass since March 15 due to the pandemic. This must have been particularly hard for the action man, who makes sure he finds a liturgy to participate in, even when he’s in the middle of filming.

It’s a very brief video so we won’t spoil it for you, but it’s lovely to see the devout star share his joy at finally being able to receive the Eucharist (and the priest seems pretty happy, too!).

GOD BLESS YOU! Happy Sunday to all. ❤️🙏❤️

Geplaatst door Mark Wahlberg op Zondag 19 juli 2020

