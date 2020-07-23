Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Lifestyle

10 Inspirational saints for a summer baby boy

LITTLE BABY,
Dirk.D.Theron | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 23, 2020

Some great names from some remarkable holy men.

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you’re expecting a little boy this summer you might be looking to the saints to inspire your choice of name. The great news is that there are many saints celebrated during the summer months who not only led remarkable lives but also have great names!

While some of the names in the slideshow are more classic, there are a few unique names that might suit your little boy perfectly.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
9 Names that match well with Patrick for your baby boy

 

Read more:
10 Inspirational Italian saints’ names for baby boys

 

Tags:
Baby namesSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Catholic churches across U.S. suffer week of vandalism and arson
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  4. V. M. Traverso
    5 Amazing facts about Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia church
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The island where St. Francis took refuge to reflect
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.