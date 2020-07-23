Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Spirituality

Novena prayer to St. Peregrine, patron of cancer patients

saint Peregrine
Nheyob | CC BY-SA 4.0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 23, 2020

This prayer can be prayed by all those who are sick, especially cancer patients.

Click here to launch the slideshow

St. Peregrine is widely known across the world for his powerful intercession and healing of those suffering from cancer or any other illness.

He was an Italian saint from the 14th century, and at the age of 60 suffered from a cancerous infection in his leg. He had been a faithful servant of God all his life and possessed a deep prayer life.

On the night before his leg was scheduled to be amputated, he was in a state of prayer and discovered that his leg was miraculously healed!

After his death Peregrine was eventually canonized a saint and became known as the Patron of Cancer Patients, and over the centuries countless miracles have been attributed to his intercession.

Here is a popular novena prayer that can be prayed nine days in a row for a specific intention.

Glorious wonder-worker, St. Peregrine, you answered the divine call with a ready spirit, and forsook all the comforts of a life of ease and all the empty honors of the world to dedicate yourself to God in the Order of His holy Mother.

You labored manfully for the salvation of souls. In union with Jesus crucified, you endured painful sufferings with such patience as to deserve to be healed miraculously of an incurable cancer in your leg by a touch of His divine hand.

Obtain for me the grace to answer every call of God and to fulfill His will in all the events of life. Enkindle in my heart a consuming zeal for the salvation of all men.
Deliver me from the infirmities that afflict my body (especially … )

Obtain for me also a perfect resignation to the sufferings it may please God to send me, so that, imitating our crucified Savior and His sorrowful Mother, I may merit eternal glory in heaven.

St. Peregrine, pray for me and for all who invoke your aid.

6 Patron saints for healing of bodily ailments and prayers to them
Launch the slideshow
Tags:
HealthPrayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. John Burger
    Catholic churches across U.S. suffer week of vandalism and arson
  3. Philip Kosloski
    The top 12 saints according to Google searches
  4. V. M. Traverso
    5 Amazing facts about Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia church
  5. V. M. Traverso
    The island where St. Francis took refuge to reflect
  6. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.