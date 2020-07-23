Novena prayer to St. Peregrine, patron of cancer patients

Click here to launch the slideshow

St. Peregrine is widely known across the world for his

He was an Italian saint from the 14th century, and at the age of 60 suffered from a cancerous infection in his leg. He had been a faithful servant of God all his life and possessed a deep prayer life.

On the night before his leg was scheduled to be amputated, he was in a state of prayer and discovered that his leg was miraculously healed!

After his death Peregrine was eventually canonized a saint and became known as the Patron of Cancer Patients, and over the centuries countless miracles have been attributed to his intercession.

Here is a popular novena prayer that can be prayed nine days in a row for a specific intention.

Glorious wonder-worker, St. Peregrine, you answered the divine call with a ready spirit, and forsook all the comforts of a life of ease and all the empty honors of the world to dedicate yourself to God in the Order of His holy Mother. You labored manfully for the salvation of souls. In union with Jesus crucified, you endured painful sufferings with such patience as to deserve to be healed miraculously of an incurable cancer in your leg by a touch of His divine hand. Obtain for me the grace to answer every call of God and to fulfill His will in all the events of life. Enkindle in my heart a consuming zeal for the salvation of all men.

Deliver me from the infirmities that afflict my body (especially … ) Obtain for me also a perfect resignation to the sufferings it may please God to send me, so that, imitating our crucified Savior and His sorrowful Mother, I may merit eternal glory in heaven. St. Peregrine, pray for me and for all who invoke your aid.

