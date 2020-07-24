10 Wise moms to follow on Instagram for homeschooling inspiration

If you need some examples of homeschooling in action, these joyful moms show us how it’s done!
“Do your kids go to the local public school?” she asked. It turned out she’s a teacher there. “No, I actually homeschool them,” I said. She laughed, “That’s what everyone is starting to do these days!”
Homeschooling parents are having an unprecedented moment in pop culture. For decades, homeschooling was a counter-cultural choice: Thirty years ago, it was actually illegal in some places. Even though it’s gradually become more popular since then, it’s still fairly unusual, with only 3.4% of school-aged children learning at home.
At least, 3.4% of kids were homeschooled a year or two ago. New data is not available yet, but if social media is any indication, the number of homeschoolers is about to skyrocket like never before. Speaking from my own experience as a very new homeschooler (my oldest just started first grade), I have fielded dozens of messages in the past few weeks from friends and acquaintances who say they never thought they would homeschool but suddenly find themselves picking out curricula, setting up a homeschool space in their homes, and planning to teach their kids themselves instead of doing distance learning or in-person school.
For the many new homeschool parents joining the club this fall (Welcome!), the leap into this world might be intimidating. What does daily life look like when you’re running a household, caring for babies and toddlers, and teaching your older kids, all at the same time? How should you structure your day or organize your homeschool space? Maybe you’d appreciate some tips and tricks to simplify homeschooling, or you’d like to see “success stories” of homeschool graduates who are thriving as adults.
For all these situations, following confident and happy homeschool moms on social media can be the breath of fresh air you need. These 10 wonderful homeschooling moms share their lives on social media, and their posts are a light to the rest of us.
@elizabethfoss
If there were a queen of homeschooling, it might just be the inimitable Elizabeth Foss. Her book, Real Learning: Education in the Heart of My Home, has been a treasured classic for many home educators since its publication in 2003; 17 years later, she is still homeschooling the younger of her nine children. Her decades of experience and her calm and encouraging voice make her account invaluable for homeschool parents at any stage in the journey.
@haleycarrots
Haley Stewart might be one of the most relatable young homeschool parents on social media. She’s right there in the trenches of homeschooling with little ones (including an adorable toddler), and her thoughtful writing on parenting, literature, and so many other topics is what a lot of us need to hear.
@solesearchingmamma
When it comes to raising boys, Susan Husband is something of an expert, as she’s in the thick of homeschooling her seven sons. She has a back-to-the-basics homeschool approach and commonsense parenting style that make the advice she doles out in her Instagram captions helpful and doable.
“Books have to be heavy because the whole world is inside of them.” -Cornelia Funke Isn’t this true? This might be the very reason why I always feel a sense of home when perusing the heaping, happy shelves of my favorite local bookshop. It feels like the whole world is in there. @eighthdaybooks If you are anxious about what the academic world holds for your children this fall, and worried about what and how you will teach them, go back to the keep. Hit the library, the thrift shops, grandma’s attic. Pile up the great books, and lean upon them. They will not let you down!
@lindsay_boever
Lindsay Boever doesn’t post on Instagram very often, but when she does, every word is solid gold. She delights in being a mother and writes about her family and home with a joy in her vocation that is very inspiring. She shares strategies for raising and homeschooling 11 children: Her home organization series, in particular, is one not to miss!
Record keeping: I have four composition books for the following: 1. Baby quotes: the kids read this over and over. I started this when Dominic was a baby. 2. Mothering notes: tidbits, articles, observations, advice, illnesses, etc I have received or noted since being a mother. 3. A home notebook: a place where I can jot down ideas or anything regarding the house I want to remember or do some day. 4. Meetings: I take this to any speaker or meeting I attend so I can take notes.
@mybusybeesandme
The oldest of Erica’s four children just graduated high school, so she’s got perspective and advice for parents homeschooling any age. She has also walked the paths of adoption, homeschooling a child with autism, and life in a military family. Through it all, her zest for life and delight in home education shines brightly! Her active YouTube channel is a goldmine of homeschooling information.
Happy Homeschool Hump Day🕺🏾Curious about how we plan our homeschool year, curriculum mapping and electives OR our new homeschool schedule? Hop on over to YouTube land and join me for a quick chat about ALL things planning and MORE!🎥 Link in bio😉 (Excuse my “sparkly” eyes, our homeschool principal walked in while I was chatting with you guys!☺️) #ihomeschool #homeschool #homeschooling #howwehomeschool #iteachtoo #homeschoolmom #mybusybeesandme
@amyladdbush
Amy is in the midst of homeschooling most of her 12 children and follows a Charlotte Mason philosophy (which includes lots of time in nature and living books instead of textbooks). Her fun-filled family life is a joy to follow!
@stephanieweinert
Stephanie Weinert has one of the most enthusiastic and cheerful accounts in my feed. As busy as she is homeschooling her five children, the youngest of whom is a baby with special needs, Stephanie always makes time to help and support other moms, even planning a series of Zoom meetings to answer questions and offer guidance about homeschooling. She also shares wonderful resources for raising Catholic kids.
(PART TWO) If you’re thinking about homeschooling next year but feel overwhelmed… . Before looking at homeschool catalogs or programs, discover a vision and a “why” for doing it. (See my last post). The vision has to come before the venture. . But after you have a strong why and a clear vision, it can be equally overwhelming (even panic inducing!) to try to figure out a method or program or curriculum. Homeschooling is amazing but there are almost too many options and wonderful things to choose from. Here’s my advice for part two, the venture: . FIND SOMEONE DOING WHAT YOU WANT TO DO AND ASK HER TO MENTOR YOU. . In 1984 when my parents were considering education options for their kindergartener (me!) what led them to consider homeschooling was observing a homeschool family that they really admired. My parents were invited over for dinner at this family’s home, and they watched the kids of various ages interact with each other and with their parents. They listened to the kids speak and observed what they spoke about. My parents got a tour of the family’s homeschool room and a glance at their books. And they really liked what they saw. It gave my parents the courage to try in their home what they observed and learned in this other family’s home. It made a huge difference as they launched into that scary new adventure. . In my own life, I observed a few families that I was immensely drawn too. One woman in particular made a huge impact on my homeschool vision and venture, mama extraordinaire @amyladdbush . I wrote Amy when my oldest was in kindergarten and asked her what program she used and what methods she followed, because what I saw in her children and her family culture captivated me. Amy graciously shared with me and pointed me towards the resources that shaped my own school of the home. . My advice for the venture is find an Amy Laddbush in your life. Find a family who is doing what you want to do and ask them for help. If at all possible find someone local to be a mentor and guide for you. . Homeschool Mamas, I need your help today! Please post in the comments one thing that has really helped you with the VENTURE of homeschooling.👇
@schoolathomeandbeyond
Markëta is a Stanford alumna and mom of 2 who brings her passion for Montessori education to her homeschool journey. Her account is a great one to follow if you want to see a Montessori homeschool in action, and is a treasure trove of hands-on learning activities.
These two are having a ball so far this summer bouncing back and forth between playing and studying. It was very hot out yesterday, but that didn’t discourage them from choosing to study Antarctica!🧊 They found the materials they needed and got to work on this completely self-directed study. My son used our (very detailed!) @wasecabiomes mat and cards to locate the South Pole, Ross Island, and other Antarctica landmarks. Then both children used books and @safariltd TOOBs to study wildlife of Antarctica and the differences between several penguin species. Happy Wednesday, friends!❄️☀️
@sylbass
Sylvia shares helpful and inspiring posts about her faith journey, parenting a special-needs child, Natural Family Planning, homeschooling, and general encouragement for moms in the trenches. Her homeschool series and posts answer a lot of questions that new homeschoolers commonly have.
I know we are living through troubled times right now, so I decided to try and help people the only way I know how, which was to offer my support and advice, such that it is, to all of the moms who suddenly find themselves homeschooling by necessity rather than by choice. So, I am answering all of your questions about homeschooling on my stories or feel free to ask them here. Homeschooling mamas, please chime in and help in the comments, if you feel so called. I’ll be saving them to my highlights for easy reference. Also tagging some fellow homeschooling moms who have also offered to help. “I wish it need not have happened in my time," said Frodo. "So do I," said Gandalf, "and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.” – J. R. R. Tolkien
