10 Wise moms to follow on Instagram for homeschooling inspiration

Yesterday I took my kids for a walk, and when we sat down in a grassy field to rest, a mom pushing a stroller stopped a few yards away and struck up a conversation.

“Do your kids go to the local public school?” she asked. It turned out she’s a teacher there. “No, I actually homeschool them,” I said. She laughed, “That’s what everyone is starting to do these days!”

Homeschooling parents are having an unprecedented moment in pop culture. For decades, homeschooling was a counter-cultural choice: Thirty years ago, it was actually illegal in some places. Even though it’s gradually become more popular since then, it’s still fairly unusual, with only 3.4% of school-aged children learning at home.

At least, 3.4% of kids were homeschooled a year or two ago. New data is not available yet, but if social media is any indication, the number of homeschoolers is about to skyrocket like never before. Speaking from my own experience as a very new homeschooler (my oldest just started first grade), I have fielded dozens of messages in the past few weeks from friends and acquaintances who say they never thought they would homeschool but suddenly find themselves picking out curricula, setting up a homeschool space in their homes, and planning to teach their kids themselves instead of doing distance learning or in-person school.

For the many new homeschool parents joining the club this fall (Welcome!), the leap into this world might be intimidating. What does daily life look like when you’re running a household, caring for babies and toddlers, and teaching your older kids, all at the same time? How should you structure your day or organize your homeschool space? Maybe you’d appreciate some tips and tricks to simplify homeschooling, or you’d like to see “success stories” of homeschool graduates who are thriving as adults.

For all these situations, following confident and happy homeschool moms on social media can be the breath of fresh air you need. These 10 wonderful homeschooling moms share their lives on social media, and their posts are a light to the rest of us.

If there were a queen of homeschooling, it might just be the inimitable Elizabeth Foss. Her book, Real Learning: Education in the Heart of My Home, has been a treasured classic for many home educators since its publication in 2003; 17 years later, she is still homeschooling the younger of her nine children. Her decades of experience and her calm and encouraging voice make her account invaluable for homeschool parents at any stage in the journey.

Haley Stewart might be one of the most relatable young homeschool parents on social media. She’s right there in the trenches of homeschooling with little ones (including an adorable toddler), and her thoughtful writing on parenting, literature, and so many other topics is what a lot of us need to hear.

When it comes to raising boys, Susan Husband is something of an expert, as she’s in the thick of homeschooling her seven sons. She has a back-to-the-basics homeschool approach and commonsense parenting style that make the advice she doles out in her Instagram captions helpful and doable.

Lindsay Boever doesn’t post on Instagram very often, but when she does, every word is solid gold. She delights in being a mother and writes about her family and home with a joy in her vocation that is very inspiring. She shares strategies for raising and homeschooling 11 children: Her home organization series, in particular, is one not to miss!

The oldest of Erica’s four children just graduated high school, so she’s got perspective and advice for parents homeschooling any age. She has also walked the paths of adoption, homeschooling a child with autism, and life in a military family. Through it all, her zest for life and delight in home education shines brightly! Her active YouTube channel is a goldmine of homeschooling information.

Amy is in the midst of homeschooling most of her 12 children and follows a Charlotte Mason philosophy (which includes lots of time in nature and living books instead of textbooks). Her fun-filled family life is a joy to follow!

Stephanie Weinert has one of the most enthusiastic and cheerful accounts in my feed. As busy as she is homeschooling her five children, the youngest of whom is a baby with special needs, Stephanie always makes time to help and support other moms, even planning a series of Zoom meetings to answer questions and offer guidance about homeschooling. She also shares wonderful resources for raising Catholic kids.

Markëta is a Stanford alumna and mom of 2 who brings her passion for Montessori education to her homeschool journey. Her account is a great one to follow if you want to see a Montessori homeschool in action, and is a treasure trove of hands-on learning activities.

Sylvia shares helpful and inspiring posts about her faith journey, parenting a special-needs child, Natural Family Planning, homeschooling, and general encouragement for moms in the trenches. Her homeschool series and posts answer a lot of questions that new homeschoolers commonly have.