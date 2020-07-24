Aleteia
7 Bible verses for encouragement

Philip Kosloski | Jul 24, 2020

These Bible verses can inspire and encourage you when you need it most.

When life events and current news leave us in a depressing mood, one of the best places to turn to for encouragement is the Bible.

The Bible has hundreds of verses that are meant to encourage us and lift our spirits up when we are feeling down.

Below is a short selection of seven encouraging Bible verses that can lift up your day.

1
The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom should I fear? The Lord is my life’s refuge; of whom should I be afraid? (Psalm 27:1-2)

 

2
May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the holy Spirit. (Romans 15:13)

 

3
The valiant one whose steps are guided by the Lord, who will delight in his way, May stumble, but he will never fall, for the Lord holds his hand. (Psalm 37:23-24)

 

4
Be strong and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the Lord, your God, who marches with you; he will never fail you or forsake you. (Deuteronomy 31:6)

 

5
Cast all your worries upon him because he cares for you. (1 Peter 5:7)

 

6
I have the strength for everything through him who empowers me. (Philippians 4:13)

 

7
For I know well the plans I have in mind for you, plans for your welfare and not for woe, so as to give you a future of hope. (Jeremiah 29:11)

 

