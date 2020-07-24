Storms can often be frightening to endure, especially when they are severe and life-threatening.

While we may not know why God allows such a destructive event to occur, we can always place our trust in him and ask for protection from any storm.

Here is a prayer adapted from a 19th-century prayer book that asks God to protect us and come to our aid in the midst of a fierce storm.

Prayer for protection against storms Protect, we ask you, O Lord, this house against the assaults of our spiritual enemies; and cause the present dreadful disorder of the air to cease. We offer you, O Lord, our praises and sacrifices in thanksgiving for the favors we have already received. Lord, please hear our humble prayers; that we may rejoice in the ceasing of this storm, and always make a good use of the grant of your favors. Amen.