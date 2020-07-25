Prayer for guidance

While sometimes we may know exactly what to do on a daily basis, there are other times when we have no idea. It can be a frustrating time, as we may have many options before us, but don’t know which way to go.

For such situations, it is best to go straight to God and ask for his help and guidance. If we are open to his presence in our lives, he will guide us with his peace and set us on the right path.

Here is a prayer from 19th-century Cardinal Henry Edward Manning that asks God for extra guidance.

O Holy Spirit of God, take me as your disciple; guide me, illuminate me, sanctify me. Bind my hands that they may do no evil; cover my eyes that they may see it no more; sanctify my heart that evil may not dwell within me. Be my God; be my guide. Wherever you lead me, I will go: whatever you forbid me, I will renounce; and whatever you command me, in your strength, I will do. Lead me, then, unto the fullness of your truth. Amen.