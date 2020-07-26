8 Bible verses about God’s forgiveness

God is rich in mercy and the Bible is full of verses about his forgiving heart.
Sometimes when we sin against God, we think that God could never forgive us. This thought may come from a view that God is vengeful, ready to strike down all sinners.
The good news is that God is not vengeful and is more than willing to forgive us, ready to pick us up when we fall.
Here is a brief collection of verses from the Bible that highlight the beauty of God’s forgiveness.
1If we acknowledge our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from every wrongdoing. (1 John 1:9)
2Their sins and their evildoing I will remember no more. (Hebrews 10:17)
3All bitterness, fury, anger, shouting, and reviling must be removed from you, along with all malice. And be kind to one another, compassionate, forgiving one another as God has forgiven you in Christ. (Ephesians 4:31-32)
4If you forgive others their transgressions, your heavenly Father will forgive you. (Matthew 6:14)
5Repent, therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be wiped away, and that the Lord may grant you times of refreshment and send you the Messiah already appointed for you, Jesus. (Acts 3:19-20)
6But to the Lord, our God, belong compassion and forgiveness, though we rebelled against him. (Daniel 9:9)
7Who is a God like you, who removes guilt and pardons sin for the remnant of his inheritance; Who does not persist in anger forever, but instead delights in mercy, and will again have compassion on us, treading underfoot our iniquities? You will cast into the depths of the sea all our sins. (Micah 7:18)
8In him we have redemption by his blood, the forgiveness of transgressions, in accord with the riches of his grace that he lavished upon us. (Ephesians 1:7-8)
