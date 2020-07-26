Are angels among us in the world?

Aleteia
TOBIAS AND ANGELS
Francesco Botticini | Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Jul 26, 2020

Catholics believe that angels are among us and we can notice their activity, even though we may never see them with our eyes.

The belief in the presence of mysterious spiritual beings is common to many religions of the world, including Christianity. For Catholics, belief in angels is a truth of faith, something revealed by God and confirmed by extraordinary experiences.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains the basic Catholic view of angels.

The existence of the spiritual, non-corporeal beings that Sacred Scripture usually calls “angels” is a truth of faith. The witness of Scripture is as clear as the unanimity of Tradition … As purely spiritual creatures angels have intelligence and will: they are personal and immortal creatures, surpassing in perfection all visible creatures, as the splendor of their glory bears witness. (CCC 328, 330)

It is believed that these spiritual beings do not possess a material body, which is why we can not see them with our physical eyes. However, they are able to impact both the spiritual and material world, accompanying us on a daily basis.

From its beginning until death, human life is surrounded by their watchful care and intercession. “Beside each believer stands an angel as protector and shepherd leading him to life.” Already here on earth the Christian life shares by faith in the blessed company of angels and men united in God. (CCC 336)

Jesus himself confirmed this belief in angels that are always among us.

See that you do not despise one of these little ones; for I tell you that in heaven their angels always behold the face of my Father who is in heaven. (Matthew 18:10).

Nevertheless, it is a mystery that must be accepted with faith, as our physical senses are not able to detect their presence at our side. We may “feel” their presence in our soul, or notice certain thoughts enter our mind, but rarely do we ever glimpse a miraculous event that gives clear evidence of their existence.

Jesus and countless saints over the centuries urge us to believe in their hidden role in our salvation, which should give us some comfort, knowing that we are truly never alone in this world, surrounded by spiritual beings that were created to help us draw closer to God.

 

