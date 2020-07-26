Inspirational dads get together to give kids a positive back-to-school boost

Aleteia
Cerith Gardiner | Jul 26, 2020

And just see how they greet a late pupil in tears who’s new to the school.

Most parents can relate to the strange mix of trepidation and excitement of going back to school. Walking through those school gates on the first day back with knots in your stomach and anxiety about what lies ahead for the whole school year — it’s a lot to cope with. And even more so when it’s the first day in a new school.

So a group of positive dads got together to form a supportive welcome committee at one school. As the kids filed through the school gates they were met with high fives and encouraging words. As one dad said n a Human Kind video shared by Delaware Online: “It’s just instincts. I would do it for mine, I would do it for yours, I would do it for anybody, any child, anybody.”

Yet the dads really showed what they do best when one little boy, Ian, turned up to his new school a little late. With tears in his eyes he headed to the gates but was surrounded with hugs and motivation, with the men shouting “You got this!” and “It’s all good big guy!” One cool dad even stopped to show him they were wearing the same sneakers.

Another supportive dad shared that they feel their role as young Black men is to show the way. To encourage these kids that they have options to achieve something with their lives.

The school principal, Ms. Jackson, invited the dads into the school to share a meal (and it’s really cute to see these grown men sitting behind school desks to eat!). The dads also took the opportunity to chat to Ian and his mom, promising to keep an eye on him throughout the year.

With these caring dads stepping up like this it not only inspires the youngsters heading into school, it encourages us all that there is so much hope and love in the world.

Dads surround crying boy on first day of school

These devoted dads surrounded a young boy who was nervous and crying as he arrived late to his first day of school. 🤗

Geplaatst door Delaware Online op Maandag 6 juli 2020

