Inspirational dads get together to give kids a positive back-to-school boost

Most parents can relate to the strange mix of trepidation and excitement of going back to school.And even more so when it’s the first day in a new school.

So a group of positive dads got together to form a supportive welcome committee at one school. As the kids filed through the school gates they were met with high fives and encouraging words. As one dad said n a Human Kind video shared by Delaware Online: “It’s just instincts. I would do it for mine, I would do it for yours, I would do it for anybody, any child, anybody.”

Yet the dads really showed what they do best when one little boy, Ian, turned up to his new school a little late. With tears in his eyes he headed to the gates but was surrounded with hugs and motivation, with the men shouting “You got this!” and “It’s all good big guy!” One cool dad even stopped to show him they were wearing the same sneakers.

Another supportive dad shared that they feel their role as young Black men is to show the way. To encourage these kids that they have options to achieve something with their lives.

The school principal, Ms. Jackson, invited the dads into the school to share a meal (and it’s really cute to see these grown men sitting behind school desks to eat!). The dads also took the opportunity to chat to Ian and his mom, promising to keep an eye on him throughout the year.

With these caring dads stepping up like this it not only inspires the youngsters heading into school, it encourages us all that there is so much hope and love in the world.

