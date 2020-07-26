Swiss dig reveals 1,000-year-old Christian jewelry mold

The rare find is one of only four examples of early Christian jewelry crafting in the region.
Swissinfo reports that the small mold, measuring just 9 x 8.5 x 3 centimetres, could produce up to seven different types of jewelry, including necklaces, earrings, and a crucifix. Photographs of each side of the mold book, which would have been pressed together during the casting of the jewelry in order to form the shape and images on both sides, show a detailed crucifix with the figure of Christ stretched across it, a crown atop the simple figure’s head.
The report goes on to date the piece to between the 9th and 10th centuries, and explained that the mold is a rare find in the Swiss region, with only three other examples of similar archaeological discoveries.
The excavation has continued since the mold was discovered, and the team has gone on to unearth a small artisanal district dating from the Middle Ages. The work is being conducted at a site that was until recently a prison. The excavation is scheduled to continue through the fall, leaving plenty of time for further discoveries.
