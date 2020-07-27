Prayer for an increase in patience

If you struggle with patience, turn to God and ask him to increase this virtue in your life.
Unfortunately, a lack of patience can easily lead us to grow in anger and even lash out at people. This is not spiritually healthy and distances us from God.
If you want to grow in patience, the best thing to do is ask God for help. Often he will give you many opportunities to be patient and when he does, we must be ready.
Below is a brief prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that can be part of our daily prayer routine, asking God to increase patience in our lives.
O Merciful Redeemer, and God of infinite patience. I am astonished and confounded at your unwearied patience, always waiting for us to turn back to you. Help me to imitate you and grant me an increase in patience and conformity to your blessed will in all the adversities of this life. I offer you all my exterior and interior sufferings for this intention. Strengthen my weakness, confirm this my resolution of patiently waiting for all things. I place all of this inside your most Patient Heart.
