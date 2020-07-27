Prayer for an increase in patience

Patience is one of the most difficult virtues to attain in our modern, fast-paced society. Everything is expected to be lightning fast, and when it isn’t, we can get easily frustrated.

Unfortunately, a lack of patience can easily lead us to grow in anger and even lash out at people. This is not spiritually healthy and distances us from God.

If you want to grow in patience, the best thing to do is ask God for help. Often he will give you many opportunities to be patient and when he does, we must be ready.

Below is a brief prayer adapted from the Golden Manual that can be part of our daily prayer routine, asking God to increase patience in our lives.