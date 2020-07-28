10 Fun family activities inspired by some crazy traditional European “sports”

You may even to get your neighbors involved, too!
Click here to launch the slideshow
With summer in full swing, you’ll no doubt be trying to find ways to entertain all the kids without relying on screens. With many of the usual sports off the table this year, it’s time to get a little creative.
To help, here are a few fun activities the whole family can get involved in that will keep you all active, amused, and most importantly — unified. Most are variations on some unique sports that are still practiced in Europe today, and others will just guarantee a fun-filled afternoon. If social distancing permits, you can also get the neighbors involved in some of these activities, too.
Read more:8 Top sports for Catholics to play
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!