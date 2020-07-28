5 Bedtime prayers for a peaceful night

Everyone has their own bedtime routine, but one of the most essential parts of it should be prayer.giving thanks to him for all the benefits received.

Here is a collection of five short bedtime prayers that can help provide a peaceful night.

Protect us, Lord, as we stay awake; watch over us as we sleep,

that awake, we may keep watch with Christ, and asleep, rest in his peace.

Lord God,

send peaceful sleep

to refresh our tired bodies.

May your help always renew us

and keep us strong in your service.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.

– Amen.

Watch, Lord, with those who work or wake or weep tonight.

Give the angels and saints charge over those who sleep.

O Lord Jesus Christ, tend your sick ones, rest Your weary ones, bless Your dying ones, soothe the suffering ones, pity all the afflicted ones, shield the joyful ones, and all for Your love’s sake. Amen.

O God, I love you with all my heart and soul, and desire to love you as the blessed do in heaven. I adore all the designs of your divine Providence, resigning myself entirely to your will. I also love my neighbor for your sake, as I love myself. I sincerely forgive all who have injured me, and ask pardon of all whom I have injured. O my good Angel, whom God, by his divine mercy, has appointed to be my guardian, enlighten and protect me, direct and govern me this night. Amen.

Into your hands, O Lord, I commend my spirit. You have redeemed me, O Lord God of truth. I will sleep in peace, and take my rest.