SendYourHug: Join the Vatican campaign to help the elderly feel less lonely

The Vatican's office dedicated to family life took up the pope's call on Sunday to find a way to reach out to the elderly, and is promoting a #sendyourhug campaign

Found at the Twitter account @laityfamilylife, the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life echoed the pope’s invitation, inviting “young people from all over the world to do something that shows kindness and affection for older people who may feel lonely.”

We hope that this campaign can help to achieve a dream expressed by Pope Francis when he wrote “Here is what I would like: a world that experiences a renewed embrace between young and old (Preface of the book The Wisdom of Time).”