SendYourHug: Join the Vatican campaign to help the elderly feel less lonely

Responding to Pope Francis’ reflection on the feast of Jesus’ grandparents, the Vatican is urging young people to reach out.
See what the pope said here:
Found at the Twitter account @laityfamilylife, the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life echoed the pope’s invitation, inviting “young people from all over the world to do something that shows kindness and affection for older people who may feel lonely.”
We hope that this campaign can help to achieve a dream expressed by Pope Francis when he wrote “Here is what I would like: a world that experiences a renewed embrace between young and old (Preface of the book The Wisdom of Time).”
The elderly are your grandparents
Use the inventiveness of love: make phone or video calls, listen to them!#sendyourhug pic.twitter.com/UTvqQZX8EY
— Laity Family Life (@LaityFamilyLife) July 27, 2020
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!