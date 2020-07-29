Prayer for birthdays from the Bible

The next time someone celebrates a birthday, you can say this prayer of blessing, found in the Bible, over them.
In much of the English-speaking world, the traditional “Happy Birthday” song is sung during celebrations. Sometimes it is followed by “May the Dear Lord Bless You,” which is sung in a similar way.
Besides that, there also is a popular prayer form the Bible that can be used to invoke God’s blessing upon someone on their birthday. The next time you celebrate someone’s birthday, you can say this prayer over them, or even just in your heart.
[May] the Lord bless you and keep you!
[May] the Lord let his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you!
[May] the Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace! (Numbers 6:24-26)
