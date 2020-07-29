Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Spirituality

Prayer for birthdays from the Bible

birthday
C B | Pixabay
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 29, 2020

The next time someone celebrates a birthday, you can say this prayer of blessing, found in the Bible, over them.

In much of the English-speaking world, the traditional “Happy Birthday” song is sung during celebrations. Sometimes it is followed by “May the Dear Lord Bless You,” which is sung in a similar way.

Besides that, there also is a popular prayer form the Bible that can be used to invoke God’s blessing upon someone on their birthday. The next time you celebrate someone’s birthday, you can say this prayer over them, or even just in your heart.

[May] the Lord bless you and keep you!
[May] the Lord let his face shine upon you, and be gracious to you!
[May] the Lord look upon you kindly and give you peace! (Numbers 6:24-26)

Read more:
Today, say a prayer to bless your friends
Read more:
Prayer to St. Monica for Your Children
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Are there different types of Catholicism?
  4. Aleteia
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  5. Daniel Esparza
    The origins of the names “Santiago” and “Compostela”
  6. Philip Kosloski
    7 Bible verses for encouragement
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.