Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Spirituality

Prayer for a friend in need

CONSOLE
P Deliss | GODONG
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jul 30, 2020

When your friend is in need, pray this prayer to ask God’s blessing upon them.

We all want the best for our friends, but sometimes we cannot help them. We may be separated by distance, or they may have a problem that we simply are unable to solve.

Whatever it is, prayer is always an option, and we can ask for God’s blessing upon them. Here is a prayer adapted from a Manual of Prayers that can be said for any occasion when your friend is in need.

Preserve, O Lord, my friend(s) N. N., for whose health, happiness, and prosperity I humbly offer up these my prayers. Give them grace to correspond to that state and condition of life in which you have placed them; direct them in all their ways; defend them against all their enemies; and remove, according to your mercy, the heavy burden of their suffering. Give them, I humbly ask you, patience in suffering, resignation to your will, and perseverance in your service. Amen.

Read more:
Ask God to bless your friends with this prayer
Read more:
Prayer for the conversion of a loved one
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Are there different types of Catholicism?
  3. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  4. Matthew Green
    Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  6. Daniel Esparza
    The origins of the names “Santiago” and “Compostela”
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Are angels among us in the world?
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Why is St. Roch the patron saint of dogs?
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.