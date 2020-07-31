Catholic musician Sarah Kroger collaborates with Matt Maher and Ike Ndolo

Their new song “Monuments” is unintentionally topical.
The song is incredibly trendy, with a hip rhythm and excellent vocal layering that really shows off the clarity of Kroger’s voice. We especially loved the harmonies she laid down towards the end, which added some beautiful textures to the piece. You can hear the influence of Maher’s songwriting expertise, especially in the chorus and bridge sections, where the melody takes on the tone of a faith-anthem.
The lyrics are really where the song shines. When examined without the musical context, they read like a prayer for uncertain times:
Well of God that never runs dry
Living water healing my life
Let idols fall from lifted hands
Let justice roll the songs of Heaven
Your love is a monument
“Monuments” references God’s love as a landmark that can guide one back to the light through unconditional affection. The title of the song bears unintentional relevance to the current American unrest that includes the destruction of public statues and monuments, which Kroger made a point of noting on her social media accounts. The Christian Beat reports that Kroger explained:
“I wrote ‘Monument’ last summer with my friends Ike Ndolo Music and Matt Maher, having no clue about the wave of racial injustice awakening our country would be going through when it released,” Kroger shared on social media when speaking about her new song. “As a worship songwriter, we use metaphors to talk about the mystery of God all the time. The thing is, if you’re going to use a word, you have to be ready to own it. Just two weeks ago we went back into the studio and took another look at this song through the lens of the current context.”
Kroger added, “A monument means, ‘something that reminds.’ It’s simple, really. We stand on the foundation of Christ and what he’s done. There’s no greater monument than the empty grave. He left it behind to remind us of His power over sin and death — a power He shares with us. That’s our heritage and history. That’s the flag we fly over our lives. It’s true freedom, where we come from and where we’re going.”
For more music by Sarah Kroger, click here.
