Prayer when facing financial problems

Money, whether we like it or not, often dictates our life. We never seem to have enough of it, and our finances rarely provide that security we desire.

Finances can be difficult to handle and can frequently cause us anxiety and stress as we try to survive in this world.

Whatever cares and anxieties we have, we can always turn to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary for comfort and peace. They may not always remove our financial obstacles, but they can help us endure them and seek after the treasure that truly lasts.

Here is a short prayer to the Virgin Mary in times of financial distress, adapted from the Catholic Prayer Book and Manual of Meditations, asking her to intercede for us and grant us the peace of God.