Benedict XVI praises an arrangement of Bach that relates life of Christ

Benedict XVI penned a greeting for the Bach Festival Leipzig 2021, written already in June 2019 —

That message has been published in part by the festival, offering to the public the refection from the pope emeritus not only on the sacred music, but also on the role of culture that has faith at its root.

The festival this year will present a “Bach’s ‘Messiah,'” in which the life of Christ will be presented in 33 selected cantatas, the three oratorios and the St. Matthew Passion.

Performances of Handel’s “Messiah” will frame the cycle.

When creating the cycle, Bachfest Artistic Director Michael Maul used the three-volume biography Jesus of Nazareth, written by Benedict XVI.

Maul entered into an exchange of letters with Benedict XVI, which culminated in the greeting from the pope emeritus for the Bach Festival Leipzig 2021.

In the three-page text, Benedict conveys his blessings for the festival and his appreciation of the idea of the cycle:

The particularity of this festival is that it has merged the works of Bach relating to the life and work of Jesus Christ of Nazareth into one whole, thus gifting us with a kind of “Messiah” by Bach. The Christmas Oratorio, the Passions, the Easter Cantatas, the great Mass in B Minor, which in the Credo takes us step by step through Jesus’ whole life and simultaneously transposes it into the life of the community of believers – these, together with a series of Sunday cantatas, are the essential elements which go to make up this musical image of Jesus, this image of the “Messiah.” The fact that the artistic director, Dr Michael Maul, whom we have to thank for this concept, took my Jesus trilogy as his inspiration and guide was a particular joy for me and one I accept with gratitude.