Prayer to St. Joseph in anxiety and distress

St. Joseph knows what it is like to be anxious and have a heavy burden. Being the foster-father of Jesus, the Son of God, was not easy!

This and many other reasons make Joseph a perfect intercessor for those suffering from anxiety, or who are in distress. He is well-known for the many miracles that come to pass through his intercession, and can calm the weary heart.

Here is a prayer from My Prayer Book by Fr. Xavier Lasance that can be prayed by anyone in need of peace and security.