Spirituality

Prayer to St. Joseph in anxiety and distress

SAINT JOSEPH
Guido Reni | Public Domain
Philip Kosloski | Aug 02, 2020

When you are feeling anxious and in a great need, turn to St. Joseph for help!

St. Joseph knows what it is like to be anxious and have a heavy burden. Being the foster-father of Jesus, the Son of God, was not easy!

This and many other reasons make Joseph a perfect intercessor for those suffering from anxiety, or who are in distress. He is well-known for the many miracles that come to pass through his intercession, and can calm the weary heart.

Here is a prayer from My Prayer Book by Fr. Xavier Lasance that can be prayed by anyone in need of peace and security.

Most faithful guardian of Jesus and spouse of Mary, you see the anguish of my heart. I am disturbed and perplexed. Obtain for me the light of the Holy Spirit and all the help I need to enable me at all times and in all things to fulfill the will of God. I choose you this day, in the presence of Jesus and Mary, as my angel of good counsel, to direct me in all my necessities. Guide me, I entreat you, by the many bitter suffering which rent your tender heart during the course of your mortal pilgrimage. Amen

