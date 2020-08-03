Pope Emeritus battling a skin infection

The author of a biography of Benedict XVI due out in English in November wasand reported to a German newspaper thatthat has caused a painful rash on his face.

The 93-year-old pope emeritus has erysipelas on his face, according to biographer Peter Seewald, as reported by German Passauer Neue Presse. The infection, relatively common in the elderly, causes a painful red rash and can cause other symptoms. It’s treated with antibiotics.

Benedict XVI left the Vatican this summer for the first time since his 2013 retirement. He went to visit his older brother, Georg Ratzinger, in their native Germany. Just a couple weeks afterward, on July 1, his brother passed away.

Seewald said that Benedict has been “extremely frail” since his return from Germany. He also said that his voice is now barely audible.

Nevertheless, his mind and memory are sharp, the biographer said, and Benedict XVI continues to be optimistic, even saying that if his strength returns, he will take up writing again.