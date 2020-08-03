Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Philip Kosloski
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Church

Pope Emeritus battling a skin infection

BENEDYKT XVI
SVEN HOPPE / dpa-Pool / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP
Benedict XVI during his trip to Germany to visit his ailing brother.
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Aug 03, 2020

Biographer reports that his voice is frail, though his mind is sharp and he is feeling optimistic.

The author of a biography of Benedict XVI due out in English in November was able to visit the pope emeritus on August 1 and reported to a German newspaper that Benedict is suffering from an infection that has caused a painful rash on his face.

The 93-year-old pope emeritus has erysipelas on his face, according to biographer Peter Seewald, as reported by German Passauer Neue Presse. The infection, relatively common in the elderly, causes a painful red rash and can cause other symptoms. It’s treated with antibiotics.

Benedict XVI left the Vatican this summer for the first time since his 2013 retirement. He went to visit his older brother, Georg Ratzinger, in their native Germany. Just a couple weeks afterward, on July 1, his brother passed away.

Read more:
‘For all that you have done, suffered, and given me’: Benedict’s farewell to his brother

Seewald said that Benedict has been “extremely frail” since his return from Germany. He also said that his voice is now barely audible.

Nevertheless, his mind and memory are sharp, the biographer said, and Benedict XVI continues to be optimistic, even saying that if his strength returns, he will take up writing again.

Read more:
Benedict XVI praises an arrangement of Bach that relates life of Christ

 

 

Tags:
Pope Benedict XVI
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Zelda Caldwell
    Hush! The mysterious portrait of St. Anne, the mother of the …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  5. Zelda Caldwell
    Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  7. Lucía Chamat
    Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes …
  8. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.