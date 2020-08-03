Video of boy and his dog captures pure goodness in the midst of a pandemic

Get your week off to the right start with this short, but oh so sweet, video.
There are so many things to love about the video … The dog behaving beautifully as the little boy carefully puts a mask on him; the little boy patiently placing the mask on the dog first before his own; the compassion of a child to protect those under his care; and just the plan delight of seeing a child out and about with his trusty four-legged friend.
Enjoy!
Boy puts mask on dog before putting on his own
WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: A young boy was seen recently in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog, before putting one on himself. The two then set off on the boy's bike, with the dog in the front. Take a look.
Geplaatst door CBS Newspath op Dinsdag 28 juli 2020
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!