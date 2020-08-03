Aleteia
Video of boy and his dog captures pure goodness in the midst of a pandemic

Cerith Gardiner | Aug 03, 2020

Get your week off to the right start with this short, but oh so sweet, video.

Before you get into the busyness of your day, take a minute to watch this video of a young Ecuadorian boy going off on a bike ride with his dog.

There are so many things to love about the video … The dog behaving beautifully as the little boy carefully puts a mask on him; the little boy patiently placing the mask on the dog first before his own; the compassion of a child to protect those under his care; and just the plan delight of seeing a child out and about with his trusty four-legged friend.

Enjoy!

Boy puts mask on dog before putting on his own

WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR: A young boy was seen recently in Ecuador putting a face mask on his dog, before putting one on himself. The two then set off on the boy's bike, with the dog in the front. Take a look.

Geplaatst door CBS Newspath op Dinsdag 28 juli 2020

Read more:
6-year-old boy saves sister from dog attack and “Captain America” responds
Read more:
5 Ways that dogs make life better … according to the Bible
