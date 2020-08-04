“Find My Faith”: A beautiful new song with a touching music video

There’s a new star in the making on the Nashville scene, with a classic country voice and lyrics bound firmly to his Christian faith.

The music video follows three characters: “The Abused,” a woman with fresh bruises on her face who is clearly in an abusive relationship; “The Dealer,” a tattooed man who can be seen stashing his wares under a tombstone; and “The Drunk,” a man in rumpled business clothes who is grappling with his addiction. Over the course of the story, each one finds a small map with a red ‘X’ that leads them to church and eventually helps them begin the healing process.

In a press release, Fuller explained of the video.

“We wanted to create a powerful vision to match this anthem. A song about becoming victorious and stronger after living in defeat for so long. My relationship with God is what helped me find my faith in the rubble of my past and that is just something I needed to share,” states Ben Fuller. “For three minutes, we set out to capture a feeling of hope and that there is beauty beyond the pain and destruction in which people may be living.”

Fuller’s song is kept intimate to suit the subject matter, only featuring his heartfelt crooning and his smooth chord changes on guitar. The song maintains a quiet yet hopeful feel all the way through. It does not build to some glorious epiphany, but it continues at a comforting tone, as if musically stating that faith is not something come to in one moment, but something that must be reached and nurtured one day at a time to see flourish.

Part of the reason Fuller’s new song is so touching is that it is partially autoboigraphical. Fuller explains on his website that he had an encounter with drug addiction in 2015, when he was in a relationship that focused largely on substance abuse. It was not until 2017, when Fuller lost a friend to an overdose, that he pulled himself up from despair, with the help of his Christian faith, and started his musical career in Nashville.

Fuller stated in the press release:

“As humans, it isn’t natural to talk about the hard things in life, but it doesn’t mean we should ignore them. We should talk about alcoholism, addiction and abuse because they are very real and happening all around us.”

“Find My Faith” is available on all digital music platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Pandora, Google Play and more. The song, written by Ben Fuller, Bobby Kropp, and Pamela Lack and produced by Bobby Kropp at Redcastle Studio, is available for streaming and download here.

For more information on Ben Fuller’s music and faith story, click here.