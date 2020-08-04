Aleteia
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
When did Christians start praying the Hail Mary?
Why fold hands during prayer?
The six oldest images of Jesus
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
What is the Didache and why is it important?
Spirituality

Prayer to express your love of God by St. John Vianney

Philip Kosloski | Aug 04, 2020

This prayer reflects a soul on fire with God’s love.

St. John Vianney was a humble parish priest from France, who would spend hours and hours in the confessional each day. All of his actions were directed at the salvation of souls and motivated by his deep love of God.

Below is a prayer he wrote that expresses that love. It is a prayer that we can make our own, even if our heart is not at that exact level of love.

Vianney’s love of God should inspire us to think about our own lives and whether we desire to love with with the same passion that he had.

I love you, O my God, and my only desire is to love you until the last breath of my life. I love you, O my infinitely lovable God, and I would rather die loving you, than live without loving you. I love you, Lord, and the only grace I ask is to love you eternally. My God, if my tongue cannot say in every moment that I love you, I want my heart to repeat it to you as often as I draw breath.

