Prayer to express your love of God by St. John Vianney

St. John Vianney was a humble parish priest from France, who would spend hours and hours in the confessional each day. All of his actions were directed at the salvation of souls and

Below is a prayer he wrote that expresses that love. It is a prayer that we can make our own, even if our heart is not at that exact level of love.

Vianney’s love of God should inspire us to think about our own lives and whether we desire to love with with the same passion that he had.