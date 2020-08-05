12 Biblical verses to help you banish fear

In good times and in bad, Scripture is an unfailing source of courage and peace.
Fear is a normal feeling that can be helpful when it keeps us away from real danger or harm. Often we feel afraid, however, in the face of situations that are simply unknown, or of things we think might be dangerous, even though our fear is unfounded. Fear can even be an obstacle to happiness if it keeps us from doing things that, though challenging, would bring us great benefits.
If we’re trying to overcome fear, we can turn to the Bible, which has inspiring passages that can remind us to trust God and have greater courage in the face of unhelpful or unhealthy fear. Here are some favorite passages we’ve selected.
