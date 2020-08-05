12 Biblical verses to help you banish fear

Click here to launch the slideshow

Fear is a normal feeling that can be helpful when it keeps us away from real danger or harm. Often we feel afraid, however, in the face of situations that are simply unknown, or of things we think might be dangerous, even though our fear is unfounded.if it keeps us from doing things that, though challenging, would bring us great benefits.

If we’re trying to overcome fear, we can turn to the Bible, which has inspiring passages that can remind us to trust God and have greater courage in the face of unhelpful or unhealthy fear. Here are some favorite passages we’ve selected.