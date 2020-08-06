Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Sarah Robsdottir
Sacred harmony in a stairwell sends shivers, goes viral
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lucía Chamat
Photo of doctor praying the Rosary in COVID-19 hospital goes viral
Philip Kosloski and Maria Paola Daud
4 Saints of impossible causes, and prayers to them
Inspiring Stories

Elderly lady in Beirut calmly plays “Auld Lang Syne” on piano as her home is cleaned up

ELDERLY WOMAN PLAYING PIANO IN BERIUT
Agenzia Nova | Twitter | Fair Use
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Aug 06, 2020

With her home in ruins, this senior pays tribute to what she has lost.

As the Lebanese people woke up to a new day and the consequences of the explosion in Beirut, a moving video has emerged of an elderly lady sitting at her piano and gently playing the tune to Auld Lang Syne accompanied with the background noise of glass being swept up.

With her window blown in and glass scattered on the floor, the senior can be seen playing away while another person is busy clearing up.

Although the Scots tune is perhaps an unusual choice for someone sitting at a piano in the Middle East, it’s an old folk song, leaning on the works of the poet Robert Burns, that is particularly meaningful today.

The nostalgic song’s title literally means “old long since,” which can be understood as “days gone by.” It’s a song that acknowledges the past as we move into the future; so it’s particularly common to hear it at New Year’s.

This latest rendition, however, seems to sum up most beautifully this elderly lady’s feelings of what she has lost, while celebrating what she had.

Read more:
The rich cultural and biblical symbolism of the Lebanese cedar tree
Tags:
ElderlyLebanon
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Cerith Gardiner
    Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to …
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Why fold hands during prayer?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How does a Christian meditate?
  7. V. M. Traverso
    The six oldest images of Jesus
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Prayer to St. Joseph in anxiety and distress
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.