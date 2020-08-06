Elderly lady in Beirut calmly plays “Auld Lang Syne” on piano as her home is cleaned up

With her home in ruins, this senior pays tribute to what she has lost.
With her window blown in and glass scattered on the floor, the senior can be seen playing away while another person is busy clearing up.
Although the Scots tune is perhaps an unusual choice for someone sitting at a piano in the Middle East, it’s an old folk song, leaning on the works of the poet Robert Burns, that is particularly meaningful today.
The nostalgic song’s title literally means “old long since,” which can be understood as “days gone by.” It’s a song that acknowledges the past as we move into the future; so it’s particularly common to hear it at New Year’s.
This latest rendition, however, seems to sum up most beautifully this elderly lady’s feelings of what she has lost, while celebrating what she had.
An woman in #Lebanon playing Auld Lang Syne, a Scots-language poem:
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And days of auld lang syne?
For auld lang syne, my dear
We'll tak a cup o' kindness yet
For days of auld lang syne https://t.co/Bs2zuaM93R
— Ines San Martin (@inesanma) August 5, 2020
